Reward offered for info on Spokane Valley shooting death

by Erin Robinson

Shooting in Spokane Valley Shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you know who shot and killed Joseph Quinn?

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help police make an arrest.

Quinn was shot at the Village Square Apartments in Spokane Valley on February 6. Witnesses told the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office they heard yelling and arguing before several shots were fired.

The shooter then ran away.

Deputies found Quinn injured and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Anyone who knows who may be responsible is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com.

PREVIOUS: Man shot, killed in Spokane Valley identified, shooter still at large

READ: Two Spokane men arrested for alleged sex crimes against children

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.