Reward offered for info on Spokane Valley murder suspect

by Erin Robinson

Suspect Kayla Holden Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — A reward is being offered to anyone with information that can lead detectives to the suspect in a Spokane Valley murder.

Kayla J. Holden, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in 31-year-old Allyson Davis’ death.

Detectives believe Holden and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr approached Davis and another man asking for a ride. There was some type of altercation and Davis was shot.

She was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Detectives arrested Lee Jr three days after the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest Holden. Lee Jr. was also charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com. Tipsters do not have to give their name.

