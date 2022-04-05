Reward offered for info on Red Top Motel shooting suspect

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a Spokane Valley attempted murder suspect.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua W. Seth is responsible for shooting and injuring a woman at the Red Top Motel in late March.

He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or tips on where Seth might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com.

READ: Deputies identify suspect in Red Top Motel shooting

PREVIOUS: Woman shot, injured at Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley shooting

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.