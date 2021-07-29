Reward offered for info about arson at Avista Island

by Matthew Kincanon

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them with an arson investigation into the Avista Island Wildland fire, and a reward is being offered.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue said the fire was 3.5 acres in size, but it has been contained.

Fire Investigators found multiple points of where the fire started on Avista Island. after ruling out natural and accidental causes, the fire will be investigated at arson.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact either the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 or the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-877-75-ARSON.

A reward will be offered to those with information on the fire.

