Revival Tea Company tasting room reopens in time for one-year anniversary

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like many local restaurants in our region, Revival Tea Company’s tasting room is open once again under Phase 2 so you can enjoy hot or iced tea in good company.

The tasting room and retail shop opened in mid-February, just in time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of both.

Revival Tea Company has a variety of black teas, green teas, herbals and chai teas to choose from, as well as a new special menu for every month.

You can also take advantage of the ‘revival’ of a program that let’s you work, study and sip on unlimited teas for a monthly membership!

The Work. Study. Sip. Program is a tea membership where for just $50 a month, you can order tea in the tasting room while connecting to free, high-speed WiFi to get your work done.

Members also receive a $4 credit towards all other dine-in drinks on the menu.

For more information and to inquire about a membership, see the Revival Tea Company website.

