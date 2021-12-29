Retired Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary Fairhurst dies at 64

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Retired Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary Elizabeth Fairhurst, who was a graduate of Gonzaga Law School and served on the Court from 2003 to 2020, died surrounded by her family Tuesday night.

She was 64-years-old.

Fairhurst retired from the Supreme Court in January of 2020, with one year left on her term as Chief Justice.

In her State of the Judiciary address in 2019, Justice Fairhurst announced she was fighting a third round of cancer. She was initially diagnosed with colon cancer in 2008. Fairhurst continued to work while undergoing chemotherapy.

“I want to remind you that time is precious. For whatever reasons, this is our individual and collective time and place. It is when and where we are serving,” Justice Fairhurst said in her address. “None of us know how many days we have to make a difference. This is especially true for me.”

Throughout her legal career, Fairhurst received several honors and awards for her dedication to public service, civics education, advancement of the legal profession and access to justice.

Following the announcement of her death, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened about the loss of Justice Mary Fairhurst. She was a talented legal mind, a wonderful, thoughtful person and a dedicated public servant. Mary was deeply committed to her community and was always trying to find ways to support those most in need. She will be remembered for her generosity, compassion and courage. Mary championed marriage equality and stood firm against the death penalty. Mary led on access to justice for low-income individuals and families, enhanced opportunities for women and people of color in the legal profession and worked to increase public legal education for children and young people. Prior to being elected to the State Supreme Court, she served as an assistant attorney general for 16 years. Many years later she served as umpire for friendly softball games between my staff and Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s staff. She had a deep love of baseball, with an enduring commitment to the Seattle Mariners. Throughout her long battle with cancer, Mary remained steadfast and upbeat. Her positive attitude and resilience were an inspiration to all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her. Trudi and I send our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. She will be greatly missed.”

