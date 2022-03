Retired Grant County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office

EPHRATA, Wash.– The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of its retired K-9 officers.

K-9 Chicka lived with her handler Lt. Ric Char and his family for her final days.

“She was a good dog and caught a lot of bad guys. We will miss her,” the sheriff’s office shared on its social media.

