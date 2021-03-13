Restaurants continue to re-open as Washington welcomes phase 3

Erin Robinson by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Phase 3 means restaurants can have 50% indoor capacity when March 22 rolls around. It’s something many restaurants have been pushing for, and for some owners, it’s just what they needed to re-open.

Cottage Café has been in business for 12 years now in Spokane, but the restaurant’s been closed down since last year with no takeout or outdoor dining options. For owner Drew Baker, it just wasn’t the right time to re-open until now.

“It seems like everything just kind of fell into place. In 10 days, I can do 50% which makes a lot more sense than 25% capacity,” Baker said.

He’s been able to hire back most of his crew, and they’re putting the finishing touches on re-opening the restaurant. He was just approved for a PPP loan and sees Phase 3 as a step in the right direction towards normalcy.

“I think we’re coming back, you know. That’s just my belief,” Baker said. “I think we’re going to get back.”

Those in the restaurant industry have been eagerly anticipating the 50% capacity announcement because it’ll help restaurants stay above water.

“Let’s get back to normal, and this is just a step that brings us back to that spot, so yeah, we’re really happy about it,” said Derek Bazoitis, the Spokane Chair for the Washington Hospitality Association. “50% allows us to bring our employees back. It allows us to not lose money.”

The capacity loosening also means gyms, movie theatres and other entertainment venues can welcome more people back inside.

