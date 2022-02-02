RESOURCES: Suicide prevention and mental health services

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. We put together a list of resources for the Inland Northwest.

Failsafe for Life

Website: www.failsafeforlife.org

Email: info@failsafeforlife.org

Phone: 509-475-7337

Journey Thru Grief

Website: www.journeythrugrief.com

Email: info@journeythrugrief.com

Phone: 509-436-9700

Frontier Behavioral Health

Website: www.fbhwa.org

Phone: 211 or 866-904-9060

Crisis line: 1-877-266-1818

Inland Northwest Behavioral Health

Website: www.inlandnorthwestbh.com/treatment-services/outpatient-mental-health-programs/

Phone: 509-992-1888

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255.

