Resources available to tenants impacted by bridge moratorium ending

That move will open the door for an influx of new eviction cases and test key tenant protections for the first time since the pandemic upended the legal process last year.

After more than 18 months of pandemic-driven eviction limits, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said allowed the latest version of Washington’s eviction moratorium to expire on Sunday.

“We have to have some end to the moratorium. You can’t have an economy ultimately where just nobody pays rent,” Inslee said at a press conference this week, the Seattle Times reported.

Soon after the coronavirus hit, Inslee used his emergency powers to halt most evictions. This fall, Inslee loosened the rules. He replaced the moratorium with a “bridge” proclamation that still stopped some evictions for nonpayment of rent in certain parts of the state but allowed evictions for other reasons.

The expiration of that policy on Sunday means landlords can seek more evictions of tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic, provided owners go through newly required steps such as offering the tenant a payment plan.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners says there is still help available.

“Fortunately, there are a lot of resources available that can put a lot of people’s mind at ease,” SNAP communications and marketing specialist Nicole Bishop said.

SNAP offers rental, utility, and energy assistance.

There is also legal help from the Tenant’s Rights Union and volunteer lawyer programs for those who have been served with eviction notices.

SNAP says they’re helping 10 to 30 households with rental assistance every day.

“A lot of times we have people constantly coming in embarrassed saying they’ve never had to ask for help before, and the reality is a lot of people are in that boat there’s no shame to get help, and it’s really helping everybody for you to get that rental assistance, it’s helping your landlords, it’s helping the community, so we really encourage folks to do that,” Bishop said.

Spokane County residents outside city limits can apply for rental assistance through SNAP.

However, if you’re a city resident you’ll need to go through the city’s portal.

Some requirements include making 80% of the area median income and your employment being impacted by the pandemic.

“Reach out, reply to your landlord as soon as you get that notice, work through the process whether it is going to a mediation center, whether it is setting up a reasonable payment plan if your landlord is offering,” Bishop said.

Here are some other resources:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

