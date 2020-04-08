Resident at Spokane Veterans Home dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Veterans Home is mourning the loss of one of their elderly residents, who passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The resident’s name has not been released, but the Veterans Home says they had been on end-of-life care for a while, and had underlying medical conditions.

They were one of two residents who tested positive for the virus; the other resident remains at the facility, and their symptoms are being monitored. The Veterans Home says their symptoms have waned since the initial test on Monday. They say there are no other cases of COVID-19 in the home.

Staff are checking all other residents daily, with four-hour symptom and temperature checks, and they wear gloves and masks when providing care.

“I want to say how incredibly grateful I am to the staff at the Spokane Veterans Home, who are coming to work each day to serve our veterans and their families,” said Patrick McNabb, administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home. “They are truly a remarkable force and are doing an outstanding job of serving those who served under the most complex circumstances we have encountered.”

Currently, the Veterans Home is working with the Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District to make sure all infection procedures are being followed, and if any other tests need to be performed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.