Resident at Cheney Care Center tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHENEY, Wash. — A resident at Cheney Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the nursing facility.

The Care Center says this patient was transferred to the local hospital on March 30, and then tested positive on April 1.

The patient is currently in quarantine at the hospital, and the Cheney Care Center says they are continuing to monitor residents’ conditions, and also implementing strict policies for sick employees.

At this time, the Care Center says they have no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The Care Center is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to maintain health guidelines in the facility.

