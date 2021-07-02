Rescued blind sea lion finds new home at Tacoma zoo

(Photo/Katie Cotterill) Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.rBjorn.

TACOMA, Wash. — A gentle sea lion that was blinded by bullets has found a new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, and will make his public debut on July 3 and July 4.

The 10-year-old male sea lion, named Björn, was rescued off the coast of southern California in December 2019 and taken to Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles.

The zoo said Björn was discovered to have bullets lodged in his head, causing him to go blind, as well as a scar on his lower abdomen that likely came from a shark bite. He was underweight and could not be released into the wild due to his blindness. He was named Björn, after a character from the TV show “Vikings.”

Almost two years since his rescue, the sea lion now weighs at a healthy 400 pounds and the zoo said he is adjusting well to his new home in Tacoma.

“Björn has a second chance, thanks to the dedication and hard work of so many people,” said Dr. Karen Wolf, the zoo’s head veterinarian. “We are grateful for the care he received and are ready to continue that exceptional care at Point Defiance where he will live out the rest of his life in comfort.”

For Wolf and the rest of the zoo’s veterinary and animal care staff, the focus now turns to doing something that’s new for them: caring for a blind sea lion.

“Keepers are adapting their training for Björn, using tapping noises to let him know when it’s time to eat and other verbal cues,” said Malia Somerville, the zoo’s curator of marine animals. “We all have to think like a sea lion now to meet his needs and provide him with the best possible care.”

The zoo said some of his verbal cues include words like “on deck,” “follow,” “up,” “down” and “back.” For example, the word “water” lets him know when he’s close to his pool as he navigates his new habitat. Keepers are also training Björn to participate in medical care, such as voluntarily allowing veterinary staff to take blood draws.

They added that Björn is expected to get along well with the zoo’s three other non-releasable sea lions. Marine Mammal Care Center President Amber Becerra said the sea lion bonded with many of the center’s rescued pups, acting as a surrogate mother, while waiting for a permanent home.

“He’s a very special animal to us and we’re thrilled that Point Defiance is able to provide a home for animals, like Björn, that cannot be released back into the wild,” said Becerra.

While sea lions are not a threatened species in the wild, the zoo said they are affected, like all marine mammals, from human-caused pollution such as oil spills, toxic chemicals and plastic debris, as well as human harassment. It’s a federal crime to hunt, kill, capture or harass sea lions and other marine mammals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

