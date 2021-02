Rescue crews pulling body from Spokane River near Peaceful Valley

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders are working to pull a body from the Spokane River.

Crews are launching from Peaceful Valley, just downstream from the Monroe Street Bridge.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.