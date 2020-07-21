Rescue crews pull man from water along Upriver Drive near Boulder Beach

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who rescue crews pulled from the water along Upriver Drive was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to a witness, the man was swimming across the river with a group of friends when he started yelling for help and went under. Witnesses say he was under for at least 20 minutes while crews attempted to search through murky water.

Fire District 9 responded to the scene, as well as the Spokane County Sheriff’s Dive Team and several other agencies.

Crews performed CPR on the man for several minutes before he was taken away in an ambulance.

BREAKING: Water rescue at Boulder Beach along Upriver drive. Fire Dist. 9 says a man in his 20s was pulled out of the water. They are still doing CPR. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/nbiWRQrNOz — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) July 21, 2020

