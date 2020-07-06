Rescue crews locate, working to recover two additional victims in Lake Coeur d’Alene plane crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Rescue crews have located two additional victims from Sunday’s plane crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene and are working to recover their bodies.

The bodies were located using Sonar technology, but are too far below the surface for dive teams to access. Crews are hoping to use a remote control device to recover the victims.

Three victims have already been recovered; two were recovered shortly after the crash and another was recovered by Monday morning.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office believes there is a total of eight victims between the two aircraft that collided.

According to investigators, there were five passengers and a pilot inside a de Havilland DHC-2 float plane belonging to Brooks Seaplanes. Lt. Ryan Higgins said four of those passengers were related; they are believed to be a father and his three children.

Investigators believe there were two passengers inside the Cessna TU206G, which took off from Felts Field, but is from Lewiston.

Both planes have been located and are 127 feet below the surface. Higgins said rescue crews are first focusing on recovering the victims and will then focus on pulling the wreckage from the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to assist with the investigation. Investigators are heading to the scene Monday and will remain in the area for between five and 10 days.

