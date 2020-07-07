Rescue crews focus efforts on finding two missing victims of Lake Coeur d’Alene plane crash

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Rescue teams have focused their efforts on locating two missing victims from Sunday’s plane crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Dive teams have recovered the bodies of six victims and believe there are eight victims in total.

Two bodies were recovered on Sunday, shortly after the crash. The Sonar team located three other victims by Monday and another by Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews have spots of interest that they intend to search throughout the day Tuesday. Dive teams have identified and located the seaplane that was involved in the crash and believe they have located the Cessna. They are unsure if it is the whole plane or just a part of it.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is leading the recovery efforts, while the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into what caused the crash.

Once all of the victims have been located, rescue teams will work to pull the wreckage from the water.

Lt. Ryan Higgins said authorities are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have pictures and videos that could assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

