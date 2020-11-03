Republican sample ballots handed out at Post Falls Library polling precinct

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — Republican sample ballots are being passed out to voters outside the Post Falls Library.

People are handing out these voter guides just across the street from the library, but employees say it is legal as long as they are 100 feet away.

HAPPENING NOW: Kootenai County voters, have you see this? Republican sample ballots are being passed out just across from the polling location at the Post Falls Library. I checked with employees who tell me it’s legal to do so, as long as they are 100 feet away. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wWibFqq6qd — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 3, 2020

This comes as a record-breaking number of voters have turned out to cast their ballots. Even since Monday, around 83-percent of absentee ballots had been returned, with lines of people wrapping around polling precincts.

RELATED: Nearly half of all Kootenai Co. voters have cast their ballots

RELATED: Kootenai County polling precincts open Tuesday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.