Republican sample ballots handed out at Post Falls Library polling precinct
POST FALLS, Idaho — Republican sample ballots are being passed out to voters outside the Post Falls Library.
People are handing out these voter guides just across the street from the library, but employees say it is legal as long as they are 100 feet away.
This comes as a record-breaking number of voters have turned out to cast their ballots. Even since Monday, around 83-percent of absentee ballots had been returned, with lines of people wrapping around polling precincts.
RELATED: Nearly half of all Kootenai Co. voters have cast their ballots
RELATED: Kootenai County polling precincts open Tuesday
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.