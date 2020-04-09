Republic Police Chief: Mandated closures are ‘unconstitutional’

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — The Chief of Police for Republic, Washington, Loren Culp, is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to reverse his order to shut down the state’s non-essential businesses, an order he claims is “unconstitutional.”

Culp, who is running for governor in the Republican party, made the statement during a virtual meeting of campaign supporters. During the meeting, Culp referred to Inslee as a “would-be dictator.”

“Our Governor has placed draconian restrictions on the Citizens of Washington State that violate our Constitution,” said Culp. “These restrictions are not evenly applied but selective and allow him to pick winners and losers.”

In his statement, Culp also claimed that the closing of gun shops threatens the safety of families who are unable to “deal with that threat” without a weapon.

Culp previously drew attention for vowing to reject an initiative that places restrictions on semi-automatic weapons.

“I believe, as with driving cars and accepting the risk of death, dismemberment and debilitating injury, Washington residents are smart enough to make the decisions that are most beneficial to them, their businesses and their families when it comes to a virus,” said Culp.

