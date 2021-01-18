Reps. Chase, McCaslin push for 51st state ‘Liberty’ in new House bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Representative Rob Chase, who recently filled the house seat vacated by Matt Shea, is continuing Shea’s push to develop the new state of Liberty.

When he was in the House, Shea repeatedly, but unsuccessfully, proposed a 51st state that would separate eastern Washington from liberal Seattle and western Washington.

In House Bill 1239, filed Monday, Chase and Rep. Bob McCaslin outline a similar scenario in which Liberty would follow the crest of the Cascade mountains and the western borders of Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima and Klickitat counties.

Chase suggests establishing committees to assist in the formation of the new state, including committees for local elections, infrastructure, legislative purposes, education and many more.

