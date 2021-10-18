WSU head coach Nick Rolovich fired for failing to meet vaccine requirement

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich was fired Monday. WSU Athletics said it was because he was no longer able to fulfill his duties as head coach because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement.

I can finally confirm via a source that Nick Rolovich has indeed been fired as Head Coach at Washington State, along with multiple assistant coaches — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) October 19, 2021

Rolovich isn’t the only person on the team’s coaching staff to be terminated. The school said four football assistant coaches, Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber are also not in compliance with the state’s mandate.

“This is a disheartening day for our football program. Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun.

Rolovich announced in July he had elected not to receive the vaccine but said he would follow all university and state protocols. It was recently revealed that he had filed for a religious exemption.

Monday marked the deadline for state employees to show proof of full vaccination or request an exemption and receive accommodations. Anyone who did not meet the requirement faces termination.

Rolovich has been with the Cougs since early 2020 when he replaced Mike Leach as head coach.

WSU said current defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will move to acting head coach.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

READ: What’s next for Rolovich? Here’s what would happen when the vaccine deadline hits

RELATED: Proof of vaccination to be required at all large events in Washington starting November 15

READ: WSU granting fewer religious exemptions from the state as a whole

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.