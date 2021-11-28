REPORTS: WSU finalizing deal to make Jake Dickert head football coach

PULLMAN, Wash.– You can count this as two big wins this weekend for Washington State head football coach Jake Dickert.

According to several published reports (first reported by Matt Zenitz), a deal is being finalized and an announcement will be made to the team tonight that Dickert will stay as the team’s head coach for 2022.

Source: Washington State is finalizing a deal to make interim coach Jake Dickert the permanent head coach. A team meeting has been called for later tonight, and he’s expected to be formally introduced as coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Dickert took over the top spot in the middle of the season when the University fired Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches for not meeting the Governors’s vaccine mandate. Before then, he was the Cougs’ defensive coordinator. Dickert has been coaching the defense this season and that unit has been noticeably better than years past.

On Friday, Dickert led to team to its first Apple Cup win in almost a decade. WSU dominated UW 40-13. The last time the Cougs won the rivalry game was 2012.

