UW fires head football coach Jimmy Lake

by Erin Robinson

Credit: UW

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington has fired head football coach Jimmy Lake.

Athletic Director Jen Cohen announced Lake has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, and the university will honor the terms of his contract.

Sources: Washington is expected to fire coach Jimmy Lake today. The school will not fire him for cause and plans to pay out the remainder of his buyout, which is subject to offset. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2021

“Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families,” Cohen said. “However, as the steward of UW athletics, I must always act in the best interests of our student-athletes, our department and our university. No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off. I am grateful for Jimmy’s service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward.”

Lake’s firing comes on the heels of a suspension for a sideline incident during UW’s game against Oregon. He was seen running after a player on the sidelines and smacking the player in the face mask.

Lake, who went to North Central High School and went on to play for Eastern Washington University, ends his time as head coach with an overall record of 7-6.

Assistant Coach Bob Gregory will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

