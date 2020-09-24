Reports: Pac-12 CEO group votes to start football season Nov. 6

The Pac12 decided Thursday that the football season will start Nov. 6

Over a month after the Pac12 conference decided to postpone all Fall sports competition until 2021, the group of CEOs voted Thursday to reverse that decision, and start the football season on Nov. 6.

Source: The #Pac12 voted to play. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 24, 2020

This gives teams six weeks to prepare, which most coaches were pushing for instead of a shorter period of time by starting on Oct. 31. The Athletic reported that coaches across the league didn’t think that initial rumored date was enough time to prepare, and could cause injuries.

On Sept. 3, Pac12 commissioner Larry Scott announced a daily antigen COVID-19 testing agreement with Quidel, which is a big reason why their season is now starting in the fall instead of spring.

Last week, the Big Ten conference reversed their decision to postpone their football season, so the Pac12 was left as the only Power 5 conference potentially not playing in 2020.

Pac-12 season will begin Nov. 6, a source confirms. Everyone will play 7 games. Title game Dec. 18. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 24, 2020

