Crescent Bar shooting suspect in custody, shelter in place order lifted

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CRESCENT BAR, Wash. — The suspect in a reported shooting near the Crescent Bar area has been taken into custody.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office also lifted a shelter in place order shortly after 12:00 p.m.

The initial report from the GCSO indicated an armed man fired shots near the peninsula.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

