Reports: Inslee being considered for Biden’s cabinet

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON D.C. — Newly re-elected Governor Jay Inslee is being considered for several positions on President-Elect Joe Biden’s cabinet.

The New York Times and CNN reported Wednesday that Inslee has emerged as a contender for head of the Energy Department, Environmental Protection Agency and Secretary of the Interior.

Inslee was just elected to serve his third term as Washington’s governor and has repeatedly said that he has no plans to take a job in D.C.

Inslee ran for president, with a focus on climate change and the environment. He previously served in the House of Representatives and served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Should Inslee take a job in Biden’s cabinet, the lieutenant governor would be the one to fill that role. Washington just elected former Congressman Denny Heck to the position. Second in line would the Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

RELATED: Democrat Jay Inslee wins reelection for governor

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.