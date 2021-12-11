Reports: Gonzaga coach Mark Few part of Team USA coaching staff

SPOKANE, Wash.– A familiar face will be part on the sidelines helping coach the next national men’s basketball team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Friday that Mark Few would be on the coaching staff for Team USA.

He will work under three-time NBA championship coach Steve Kerr, according to ESPN. Kerr was previously Team USA’s assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.

Few is no stranger to coaching in the big leagues. He was the head coach of the 2015 Pan American Men’s Basketball Team. He was also named an assistant coach for the 2021 Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball said.

Few is the only college coach working with the team. During his time at Gonzaga, he has turned the men’s basketball team into one of the best in the country. The Zags have qualified for 23 straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. They would have gone to all 23 except the 2020 tournament was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they have only made 22 tournament appearances in a row. The streak started in 1999 when Few started as an assistant coach.

