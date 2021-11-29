Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer named head football coach at UW

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Fresno State

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kalen DeBoer is heading to the University of Washington to take over as the new head football coach.

DeBoer comes from Fresno State, where he has led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record.

It’s official! Husky Nation, @KalenDeBoer is the new head coach of Washington football! pic.twitter.com/GieBF7eCQ1 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 29, 2021

He has served as head coach at Fresno State since December 2019, but first arrived in 2017 as offensive coordinator. He coached the Bulldogs for two seasons before leaving for a one-year stint in 2019 at Indiana.

DeBoer replaces Jimmy Lake, who was fired earlier this month on the heels of a sideline incident with a player. Lake ended his time as head coach with an overall record of 7-6.

Assistant Coach Bob Gregory has served as head coach in the interim and coached the team during this year’s Apple Cup. This was the Huskies’ first loss since 2012.

The Cougars dominated the Huskies on their home turf while also being led by an interim head coach. Jake Dickert has since been named permanent head football coach at Washington State.

