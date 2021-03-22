EWU men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans heading to University of Portland

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans is heading to Portland.

Basketball insider Jon Rothstein first broke the news that Legans finalized a deal with the Univeristy of Portland on Monday. 4 News Now confirmed Legans’ departure Monday afternoon.

Sources: Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Portland. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021

The news comes fresh off an impressive performance in Indianapolis. He led his team through a hard fight against the Kansas Jayhawks, but the Eagles came up short in the second half.

Legans was an assistant coach at EWU before taking over as head coach in 2017. He was named one of ESPN’s “40 Under 40” list for NCAA Division I coaches. As EWU challenged Kansas Saturday in the NCAA tournament, Legans’ name was floated for several open coaching jobs.

He replaces Terry Porter. The Pilots ended the season 6-15 overall record, with a 0-11 record in conference play.

