Reported shooting under investigation in Spokane Valley

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Roads are blocked near Sprague Avenue and North University Road in Spokane Valley. Authorities are investigation a reported shooting that happened Sunday night.

A witness told 4 News Now they saw a car chase end near the Firestone and shots were fired. 4 News Now has a reporter on scene getting more details about what happened. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Active scene here by the Firestone in Spokane Valley near Sprague and University Rd. Witnesses tell me there was a car chase that ended here and shots were also fired. Paramedics appear to be treating someone in that parking lot. I’m working to get more details. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/f5RhI0M87y — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) November 23, 2020

