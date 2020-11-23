Reported shooting under investigation in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Roads are blocked near Sprague Avenue and North University Road in Spokane Valley. Authorities are investigation a reported shooting that happened Sunday night.
A witness told 4 News Now they saw a car chase end near the Firestone and shots were fired. 4 News Now has a reporter on scene getting more details about what happened. People are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.