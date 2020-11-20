REPORT: WSU’s de Laura out for Saturday’s game after positive COVID test

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars are getting ready for their Pac-12 Conference game Saturday night with Stanford and starting quarterback Jayden de Laura may not be available to play after reportedly testing positive for COVID.

The Spokesman Review’s Theo Lawson tweeted that de Laura tested positive and is out for Saturday’s game, and possibly won’t be available for the Apple Cup next week either.

According to multiple sources, #WSU starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Saturday's game against #Stanford. If de Laura is placed in a 14-day quarantine, he'd also miss the team's ensuing game: Nov. 27 against #UW. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 20, 2020

Head coach Nick Rolovich has not commented about any players in COVID protocol this season and no official word has come from the athletic department. Every week on the pregame radio show, athletic director Pat Chun has given an update on testing throughout the athletic depeartment.

The Cougars play Stanford Saturday night at 7:30, you can listen to the game on 920 KXLY.

