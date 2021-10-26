Report shows math scores have dropped for some Mead students

MEAD, Wash.–Learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic was hard for students all across Washington.

That’s why on Monday, Mead School District leaders compared students’ reading and math levels from this year to where they were last fall.

At the school board meeting, a report showed reading was less impacted for middle school students. In fall 2020, middle school students were reading at or above 77-percent of students across the nation. This year, elementary and middle school students met this year’s growth target, the district said.

Math on the other hand saw a dramatic drop from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

Students going from seventh to eighth grade fell below the 50th percentile. Almost every other grade level met its math growth target, which is above the 50th percentile.

“You can see there was a drop in mathematics that we haven’t come back from yet. This mirrors almost identical things across the country,” said Mead’s Director of Secondary Education Mark St. Claie.

The report showed most grade levels were able to bounce back from 2020 this fall.

