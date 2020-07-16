Report shows Idaho in ‘red zone’ as COVID-19 cases surge, PHD reports 107 new cases Thursday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A new report released Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity shows Idaho is in the coronavirus “red zone.” The report comes on the same day the Panhandle Health District reported its highest single-day rise in cases, with 107 new confirmed diagnoses.

The report cites documents prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force and shows Idaho has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, indicating a rate above 10 percent. The documents show cases are rapidly increasing and the test positivity rate has sharply increased.

In addition to the 107 new cases, the PHD on Thursday reported 11 people were currently hospitalized because of the virus.

The latest batch of numbers show Kootenai County remains the hardest hit county among the five served by the health district. The county has reported 904 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 565 of those cases being active. The only death in North Idaho was also reported in Kootenai County.

The surge in cases is also creating issues in terms of contact tracing; PHD officials said they are as much as seven days behind.

The report suggests the state support recent mask mandates and adopt them in other counties. Ada County and the City of Moscow have implemented masks requirements, but Governor Brad Little has not declared a statewide mandate.

