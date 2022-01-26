Report: 5 escape juvenile detention center near Snoqualmie
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. – Deputies are looking for five children who escaped a juvenile detention center near Snoqualmie on Wednesday.
The children are between the ages of 14 and 17. They escaped the Echo Glen Children’s Center around 7:45 a.m. in a blue 2018 Ford Fusion.
The facility is a medium/max security facility meant to help treat younger male and female offenders.
This is a developing story.
