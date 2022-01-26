Report: 5 escape juvenile detention center near Snoqualmie

by Erin Robinson

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. – Deputies are looking for five children who escaped a juvenile detention center near Snoqualmie on Wednesday.

The children are between the ages of 14 and 17. They escaped the Echo Glen Children’s Center around 7:45 a.m. in a blue 2018 Ford Fusion.

The facility is a medium/max security facility meant to help treat younger male and female offenders.

The King County Sheriff's Office is responding to Echo Glen Children's Center (Snoq.) to investigate a report of multiple escapees. PIO is en-route and will update media once on-scene. pic.twitter.com/PYa4jKSWft — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 26, 2022

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.