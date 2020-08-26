Report: Seattle Mariners to boycott Wednesday’s game against Padres

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners have decided to boycott Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, sources have announced.

The decision was made, in part, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as the shooting of two people protesting police brutality in Antioch, Wisc.

The person suspected of shooting the protesters is 17 years old and has been arrested for first degree murder.

The Mariners met with Padres players and just chose not to play tonight. https://t.co/JBD5Aum7FU — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) August 26, 2020

NBA players announced they would also boycott Wednesday’s playoffs, with the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to leave the locker room moments before they were set to play against the Orlando Magic.

READ: NBA players choose to boycott Wednesday playoff games in the name of social justice

