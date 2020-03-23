Report: Seahawks trading for Cornerback Quinton Dunbar
RENTON, Wash. — A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick.
The move addresses a need for cornerback depth in Seattle’s secondary and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.
