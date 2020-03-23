Report: Seahawks trading for Cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Seattle Seahawks make moves for offensive lineman in free agency. Copyright KXLY 4 News Now

RENTON, Wash. — A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick.

The move addresses a need for cornerback depth in Seattle’s secondary and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.

NFL source: #Seahawks are trading undisclosed draft picks to Washington to acquire cornerback Quinton Dunbar. With a $3.25M salary, $4.4M cap number for 2020, he's going to play. Will it be for Tre Flowers? Will it be at nickel? https://t.co/QDJtQgd4fB @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 23, 2020

