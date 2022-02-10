Report: One-third of Washingtonians eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

by Will Wixey

Credit: Janice Chang

SPOKANE, Wash. — A report found about 33-percent of Washingtonians are eligible for student loan debt forgiveness.

The Biden Administration announced that nearly a quarter of all student loan borrowers may be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

A report analyzed data from 9.3 million federal borrowers and calculated the total percentage of Americans who can have their student loans forgiven. In Washington, a total of 254,834 federal student loan borrowers are eligible for forgiveness.

If you are employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization, you might be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The program forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

The report looked at a total of 775,300 borrowers in the state, with most of them being government employees. A total of 83,964 nonprofit or charitable employees were eligible, while only 39,659 federal government employees qualified for the program.

It also found that 68,124 local government employees are eligible for student loan forgiveness, and 63,077 state government employees are as well.

Washington ranks 13 in the nation for estimated debt forgiveness, with a statewide debt portfolio of $9.1 billion.

You can read more about Public Service Loan Forgiveness here and see if you qualify here.

