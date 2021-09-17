Report of weapon at East Valley High School was a false alarm

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash – Students at East Valley High School went into modified lockdown Friday morning, but Spokane Valley Police say reports of a weapon at the school were unfounded.

A student reported overhearing a conversation between several students and thought someone mentioned having a weapon. The student reported the conversation to school staff, which ordered students to stay in their classrooms.

Spokane Valley deputies responded along with Liberty Lake Police officers.

Staff members quickly identified and questioned the students involved in that conversation. According to Spokane Valley Police, the students were very cooperative and no weapon was found.

Valley Police say it appears to be a misunderstanding.

Deputies say the student who reported the information did the right thing and did so with staff and student safety in mind.

