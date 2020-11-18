Report: Lawmakers from WA, CA and TX attended conference in Hawaii amid travel warnings

MAUI, Hawaii — A new report from Politico shows lawmakers from Washington, California and Texas recently traveled to Hawaii for an annual legislative conference, despite travel warnings and new COVID-19 restrictions.
It is unclear who was in attendance, but the conference was organized by the Independent Voter Project and often draws Democratic legislators and lobbyists.
Rumors spreading across social media falsely imply Washington Governor Jay Inslee was intendance. The governor, who on Friday implemented travel restrictions due to the influx of COVID-19 across the state and West Coast, was in Washington over the weekend and even made on-camera appearances from the statehouse.
4 News Now is working to learn which lawmakers from Washington attended the event.