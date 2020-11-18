Report: Lawmakers from WA, CA and TX attended conference in Hawaii amid travel warnings

The newest line of defense for airlines has been pre-flight COVID-19 testing, opening up flights to places such as Hawaii and the Caribbean. Under the programs, passengers can get tested within 72 hours of flying through tests at home, at urgent care centers or in rapid testing centers at airports.

American Airlines started offering 15-minute COVID-19 testing at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport last week through a local urgent care center. The nasal swab tests cost about $250. The tests are required to enter Hawaii without a two-week quarantine.

"We've started small, doing Hawaii and looking at some international locations first," said Kim Cisek, American's managing director of customer experience innovation and delivery.

It's a program that could spread. Rapid test centers opened last week at London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. Many places are still off-limits to most travelers. Americans can't travel freely to the European Union, and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut don't allow travelers from most states without a two-week quarantine.

On Tuesday, Chicago added travelers from Texas to its list of states where visitors must quarantine for two weeks.

United Airlines, which also has rapid testing facilities at San Francisco International Airport, said its program could expand to other closed-off regions.

"United supports an increased testing regimen in the near term to lower borders and remove quarantines for those that can produce a negative COVID test within 72 hours of departure," said United Airlines chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella in a call with investors. "We hope that by spring 2021, testing will be widely available and governments around the world will adopt consistent measures to reduce or eliminate quarantines for those that test negative."

MAUI, Hawaii — A new report from Politico shows lawmakers from Washington, California and Texas recently traveled to Hawaii for an annual legislative conference, despite travel warnings and new COVID-19 restrictions.

It is unclear who was in attendance, but the conference was organized by the Independent Voter Project and often draws Democratic legislators and lobbyists.

Rumors spreading across social media falsely imply Washington Governor Jay Inslee was intendance. The governor, who on Friday implemented travel restrictions due to the influx of COVID-19 across the state and West Coast, was in Washington over the weekend and even made on-camera appearances from the statehouse.

4 News Now is working to learn which lawmakers from Washington attended the event.

