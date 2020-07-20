Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev starts professional career in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia — Gonzaga men’s basketball’s Filip Petrusev has started his professional career with Mega Bemax in his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia.

The news was first reported Monday by Nova.rs. Petrusev confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after.

Petrusev played for two years with the Zags and was named WCC Player of the Year, Wooden All-American and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.

He averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Zags.

In late April, Petrusev announced he would enter the 2020 NBA without an agent, but was still considering returning to Gonzaga.

