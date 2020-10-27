Report: Gonzaga expected to play Kansas in Fort Myers on Nov. 25
FORT MYERS, Florida — A new report shows that Gonzaga is expected to play Kansas in Fort Myers on November 25.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander said the matchup would be part of a small, four-team tournament, in which the Zags are also set to play the Auburn Tigers.
A fourth team has yet to be announced, but Norlander said the plan is that the Gonzaga-Auburn matchup would be played November 27 with Kansas playing the “TBD” team on that date, too.
Norlander said there are several teams being considered to fill that fourth spot, which will likely be agreed to by end of day Tuesday.
