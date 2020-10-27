Report: Gonzaga expected to play Kansas in Fort Myers on Nov. 25

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Corey Kispert scores on a layup.

FORT MYERS, Florida — A new report shows that Gonzaga is expected to play Kansas in Fort Myers on November 25.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander said the matchup would be part of a small, four-team tournament, in which the Zags are also set to play the Auburn Tigers.

HUGE matchup in the works for opening night of CBB, sources tell CBS Sports: Kansas vs Gonzaga on Nov. 25 in Fort Myers. Auburn is also in this MTE. Fourth team is to-be-determined, but plan is then Auburn-Gonzaga would play Nov. 27, with Kansas playing TBD team that date too. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 27, 2020

A fourth team has yet to be announced, but Norlander said the plan is that the Gonzaga-Auburn matchup would be played November 27 with Kansas playing the “TBD” team on that date, too.

Norlander said there are several teams being considered to fill that fourth spot, which will likely be agreed to by end of day Tuesday.

