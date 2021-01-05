Report: Gonzaga men’s basketball to play BYU Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Corey Kispert playing defense against the University of Texas Arlington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is set to play the BYU Cougars on Thursday, per new reports.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

BYU AT GONZAGA ON THURSDAY, source told @Stadium. Time still TBD. Gonzaga was supposed to play Santa Clara Thursday. BYU was supposed to play Pacific on Thursday. Santa Clara is on a pause and Pacific wanted more time after returning from pause. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 5, 2021

The Zags were scheduled to play Santa Clara in Spokane, but the Broncos are on pause due to COVID-19 protocols. BYU was originally set to play Pacific, but Goodman reported the team wanted more time after returning from pause.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.