Report: Gonzaga men’s basketball to play BYU Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is set to play the BYU Cougars on Thursday, per new reports.
Jeff Goodman with Stadium tweeted the news Tuesday morning.
The Zags were scheduled to play Santa Clara in Spokane, but the Broncos are on pause due to COVID-19 protocols. BYU was originally set to play Pacific, but Goodman reported the team wanted more time after returning from pause.
This is a developing story.
