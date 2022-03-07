Fairchild tankers going to Europe to support NATO security

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another 500 U.S. troops will head to Europe to help NATO allies as Russia continues its war against Ukraine.

Fairchild Air Force Base said on Monday four-four KC-135s and about 150 personnel would head to Europe.

While earlier reports said troops would be heading to Greece, a representative with Fairchild said it is still working to confirm exactly where they’ll be.

Stars and Stripes Pentagon reporter Caitlin Doornbos was the first to report it. She said the troops will “provide additional aerial fueling support to the commander of US European command.”

Fairchild is home to four KC-35 squadrons.

The news comes as reports say nearly all of the forces built up along Ukraine’s border ahead of the invasion are inside the country.

4 News Now reached out to Fairchild Airforce Base for more information. We will update this story when we hear back.

500 U.S. troops newly tapped to deploy include:

-An air support operations center of Fort Stewart, Ga.

-Troops from Fort Bragg, N.C. troops to form a modular ammunition ordnance company in Germany.

-Troops from Fort Stewart, Ga. to form a support maintenance company in Germany. — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) March 7, 2022

