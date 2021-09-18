Report: COVID cases, hospitalizations, death rates higher among unvaccinated people

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– According to a new report released by the Washington State Department of Health, there is a difference in COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated people compared to the vaccinated.

Unvaccinated 12 to 34-year-olds are six times more likely to get COVID-19 compared to people in the same age group who are vaccinated. They are also 30 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Unvaccinated 35 to 64-year-olds are more likely to catch COVID-19 compared to those in their age group who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people in that age range are 20 times more likely to be hospitalized.

When it comes to the unvaccinated 64 and older group, numbers are lower. They are four times more likely to get COVID, and nine times more likely to end up in the hospital. They are also eight times more likely to die compared to people 65 years and older who are vaccinated.

WSDH says the lower numbers in the group are most likely due to the higher percentage of people who are vaccinated in that age group compared to other age groups.

WSHD says the large difference across the age groups has become greater since July. This is due to a few reasons such as the Delta variant, the state relaxed some of its mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

As of September 7, almost 30-percent of eligible Washingtonians had not received the first dose of the vaccine.

WSHD says although vaccines work well to prevent severe illness and death, a small percentage of fully vaccinated people will still get COVID-19. Even highly effective vaccines cannot prevent all infections.

In Spokane, 84-percent of COVID cases are among unvaccinated people, while about 10-percent were fully vaccinated.

In a Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center meeting, chief medical officer Dr. Daniel Getz spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Ultimately it comes down to the choice of vaccination, and I hear the argument over, and over again that it’s a personal decision, but I’ll tell you it’s not a personal decision because if you require hospitalization, and care its taking care of that patient, and cancer that’s waiting to get removed. It’s taking away from that patient who needs their hip or knee replaced. This impacts us all—it’s a population health issue,” he said.

