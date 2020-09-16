REPORT: College basketball will begin this season November 25th
Spokane, Wash. — After missing out on the NCAA basketball tournament last year, and with football not fully underway, the NCAA basketball season this year will reportedly start November 25th.
The start date is only weeks later than last year’s season started and will still bring plenty of questions regarding which conferences and states might be at a dis-advantage.
An official announcement from the NCAA is expected sometime Wednesday.
