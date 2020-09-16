REPORT: College basketball will begin this season November 25th

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Mississippi Rebels and Xavier Musketeers players run by the logo at mid-court during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Spokane, Wash. — After missing out on the NCAA basketball tournament last year, and with football not fully underway, the NCAA basketball season this year will reportedly start November 25th.

The start date is only weeks later than last year’s season started and will still bring plenty of questions regarding which conferences and states might be at a dis-advantage.

An official announcement from the NCAA is expected sometime Wednesday.

Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h. Decision is in. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020

