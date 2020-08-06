REPORT: Big Sky canceling football in the fall

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Big Sky Conference announces changes to the 2020-21 basketball conference schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a meeting with school Athletic Directors and Presidents, reports are saying the Big Sky Conference is calling off football this fall. The decision comes just a day after the NCAA put a deadline on divisions to make a decision on the future of championships being played in the fall.

Big Sky Conference cancels football season this fall, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by @BrianMacWriter — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020

We still wait to see if the Big Sky will try to play football in the Spring, this includes the season’s for Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho.

No official word has come from the Big Sky Conference or any of the individual schools as of 4:10pm.

