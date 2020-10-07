Report: 1 in 4 women considering leaving workforce, downshifting careers due to pandemic

"COVID-19 has disrupted the workplace in ways we've never seen before"

Olivia Roberts

According to a new study, the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to undo years of progress for women in the workplace.

ABC News reported at least one in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workplace entirely because of the pandemic.

The annual Women in the Workplace study from LeanIn.org involved 317 companies representing more than 12 million employees. The report marks the first time in six years that the researchers found evidence of women intending to leave their jobs at higher rates than men.

“The report is really showing the true scale of the problem of what COVID-19 is doing to women,” co-author Rachel Thomas, LeanIn.org’s co-founder and CEO, told ABC News.

Thomas added the pandemic has the potential to take six years of modest progress and “wipe it out in a single year.”

Among senior-level women who said they are considering stepping out of the workforce or downshifting — working in a reduced capacity — in their careers, almost three in four of them cited “burnout” as the main reason, ABC News reported.

Other challenges included lack of flexibility at work; the feeling of needing to be “always on”; housework and caregiving burdens during the pandemic; discomfort sharing challenges with teammates or managers.

“This is a critical moment for corporate America. Companies risk losing women in leadership—and future women leaders — and unwinding years of painstaking progress toward gender diversity,” researchers stated. “This crisis also represents an opportunity. If companies make significant investments in building a more flexible and empathetic workplace—and there are signs that this is starting to happen—they can retain the employees most impacted by today’s crises and create more opportunities for women to succeed in the long term.”

According to the study, COVID-19 could push many mothers out of the workforce.

“Among mothers who are thinking about downshifting or leaving, a majority cite childcare responsibilities as a primary reason,” the study found.

The study also found that Black women were two times as likely as women overall to say that the death of a loved one has been one of their biggest challenges during COVID-19.

