Report: 1 in 10 Americans do not wear seatbelts, many do not strap in kids

by Will Wixey

Credit: FreeImages.com, Antonio J. Sanchez

SPOKANE, Wash. — A report on seat belt and car seat use found that 93% of Washingtonians actively wear their seatbelts.

The study found more than one in ten Americans (11%) do not use seatbelts while driving. It said teen drivers are the least likely to use a seatbelt, but it varies based on their passengers. The study also states that 33% of drivers who don’t wear seatbelts also don’t strap in their kids.

The study says 21% of drivers do not strap in their children in light traffic, and 4% don’t in heavy traffic. One in ten drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 do not strap in their kids’ seatbelts, and the same is true for 9% of drivers older than 70. 6% of drivers between the ages of 25 and 69 don’t buckle their kids’ seatbelts, and men are slightly less likely to strap in children than women.

The study says 374,376 total lives, and 11,606 children’s lives were saved from seatbelts since 1975. In 2019, seatbelts saved the lives of 14,955 Americans, and could have saved 2,549 more. Seatbelts save lives, so remember to wear yours, and strap in your children as well.

