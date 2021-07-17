Repairs being made to buckling roads on US 395

by Rylee Fitzgerald

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the heat continues, we are experiencing the results of it. An expansion joint concrete panel on US 395 over the Little Spokane River in the Wandermere area buckled due to the heat Friday afternoon.

Crews were out to patch it, but the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that they are hearing about more concrete buckling in the same area of US 395. Crews went out to perform temporary repairs, but full repairs are happening next week.

The lanes were temporarily closed to remove debris and fill the expansion joint that buckled, but has since reopened.

WSDOT told people to exercise caution as they use these roads.

