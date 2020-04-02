Rep. Riccelli’s ‘Hunger Free Schools Act’ signed by Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill designed to increase the availability of free school meals to public school students in Washington was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday.

Under the “Hunger Free Schools Act,” which was put forward by Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli, the federal government will provide funding to schools where more than 40% of families are using public assistance.

The idea is to get rid of lunch shaming when only a certain number of kids need free meals at school.

The new law will go into effect in the fall of 2020.

